Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESLT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $152.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.35. Elbit Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

