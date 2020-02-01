Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 104,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of -0.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.