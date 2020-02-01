Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $37,988,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,564,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

NYSE:CNI opened at $93.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.