Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.