Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGC. Bank of America raised shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.10.

CGC opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. The business had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

