Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.09.

CMCSA opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. Comcast has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

