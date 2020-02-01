CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

