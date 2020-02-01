County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 330.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 360.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

