DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DTEA stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. DavidsTea has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DavidsTea stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.64% of DavidsTea as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

