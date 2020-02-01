Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,621 shares of company stock worth $2,126,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,410,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after purchasing an additional 695,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 303,183 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

