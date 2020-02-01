Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,621 shares of company stock worth $2,126,996 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,410,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after purchasing an additional 695,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 303,183 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Elbit Systems Ltd Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Elbit Systems Ltd Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Canadian National Railway
Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Canadian National Railway
Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V.
Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V.
Madison Square Garden Co Receives $353.00 Average PT from Brokerages
Madison Square Garden Co Receives $353.00 Average PT from Brokerages
Brokerages Set CIT Group Inc. Price Target at $58.17
Brokerages Set CIT Group Inc. Price Target at $58.17


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report