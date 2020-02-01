Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

DNLI opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.13. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $254,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,618.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

