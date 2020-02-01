Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $5.48 per share for the year.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,334.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.