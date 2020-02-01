Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.48 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $5.48 per share for the year.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,334.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Elbit Systems Ltd Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Elbit Systems Ltd Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC
Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd
Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Canadian National Railway
Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Canadian National Railway
Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V.
Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V.
Madison Square Garden Co Receives $353.00 Average PT from Brokerages
Madison Square Garden Co Receives $353.00 Average PT from Brokerages
Brokerages Set CIT Group Inc. Price Target at $58.17
Brokerages Set CIT Group Inc. Price Target at $58.17


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report