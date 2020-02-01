Rexnord Corp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rexnord in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,189 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,657 shares of company stock worth $14,835,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.