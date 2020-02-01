ValuEngine Lowers California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Water Service Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.19. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 58.09%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,655,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,322,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 215,343 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

