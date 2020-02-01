ValuEngine Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of FBK opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 362.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

