Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

