ValuEngine Lowers Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IOTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Adesto Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.99 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adesto Technologies news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 494,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $35,077.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375 over the last three months. 12.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOTS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 374,346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,443,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 142,988 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114,288 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 701,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

