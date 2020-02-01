CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2,836.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,484 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Waste Management worth $126,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.48 and a 1 year high of $123.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

