CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 4,195 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 1.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $135,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $153.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

