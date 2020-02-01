CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $165.47 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Roper Technologies worth $165,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $381.66 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $282.74 and a twelve month high of $393.00. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.73.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

