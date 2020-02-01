CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 189,460 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,460 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $192,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $295.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $245.68 and a 1 year high of $305.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

