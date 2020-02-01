Analysts Set Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Target Price at $78.25

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

