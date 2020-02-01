Brokerages Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT at $149.56

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.63 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $96,796,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,592,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,441,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 127,807 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

