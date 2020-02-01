Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) PT at $33.75

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BECN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 67,914 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

