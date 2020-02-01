Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

SCVL stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $508.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

