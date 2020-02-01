Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,765.17 ($23.22).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.86) to GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,826.50 ($24.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,855.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,823.67. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

