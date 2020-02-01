Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after buying an additional 371,617 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,880,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,325,000 after buying an additional 171,067 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

