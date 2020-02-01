CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 4,470 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Linde worth $222,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.97 and its 200-day moving average is $199.38. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $159.08 and a 52-week high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.