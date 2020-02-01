CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 19,054 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Citigroup worth $257,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

