JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Price Target to GBX 190

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

LON:PZC opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $824.87 million and a PE ratio of 31.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

