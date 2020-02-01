Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Shares Down 10%

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI)’s share price was down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 35,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 70,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Johnson bought 62,500 shares of Exactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

