First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Down 1.4%

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.90, approximately 999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 105,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 79,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

