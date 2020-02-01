Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,400 at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($96.03) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,657.06 ($87.57).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,281 ($82.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,148.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,159.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

