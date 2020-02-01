Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,200

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,657.06 ($87.57).

RB stock opened at GBX 6,281 ($82.62) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,148.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,159.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

