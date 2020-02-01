Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,200

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,657.06 ($87.57).

RB stock opened at GBX 6,281 ($82.62) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,148.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,159.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

