AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading 3.3% Higher

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Shares of AirIQ Inc (CVE:IQ) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31, 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 24,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million and a PE ratio of 33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About AirIQ (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the Internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its Web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

