Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price (down from GBX 2,700 ($35.52)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,761.20 ($36.32).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,232.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,306.78. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

