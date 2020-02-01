Asian Mineral Resources (CVE:ASN) Shares Down 9.1%

Asian Mineral Resources Limited (CVE:ASN)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, approximately 66,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 68,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and a PE ratio of -10.81.

Asian Mineral Resources Company Profile (CVE:ASN)

Asian Mineral Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in Vietnam. It also extracts and processes nickel mineral deposits. The company produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Ban Phuc nickel mine located to the west of Hanoi in Son La province, northwestern Vietnam.

