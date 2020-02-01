Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 1.3%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd (CVE:ALV)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 million and a PE ratio of -12.88.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.13 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Recôncavo basins in onshore Brazil. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua; and seven other exploration assets comprising 65,151 gross acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.