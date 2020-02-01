Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 3,100 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,761.20 ($36.32).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,232.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,306.78.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

