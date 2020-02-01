Restore (LON:RST) PT Raised to GBX 560 at Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

RST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Restore from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 562 ($7.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Restore alerts:

Shares of Restore stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Thursday. Restore has a one year low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company has a market cap of $624.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 518.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 446.21.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.