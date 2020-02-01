Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Rank Group (LON:RNK)

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:RNK opened at GBX 286 ($3.76) on Thursday. Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.75). The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider William Floydd bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell bought 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

