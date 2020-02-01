Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

RGL stock opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.53) on Wednesday. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 116.80 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $502.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.89.

In other news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.