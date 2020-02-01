Renishaw’s (RSW) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RSW. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Renishaw in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

Get Renishaw alerts:

RSW opened at GBX 3,976 ($52.30) on Thursday. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,867.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,748.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.