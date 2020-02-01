Morgan Stanley Increases Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Relx to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target (up previously from GBX 1,725 ($22.69)) on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.30 ($26.22).

REL opened at GBX 2,013 ($26.48) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,942.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,899.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,055 ($27.03).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

