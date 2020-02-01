CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $273.13 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,606 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Bancorp worth $273,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

