United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of United Technologies worth $293,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 37.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTX stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.69.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

