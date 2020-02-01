CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $299.72 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,258,192 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group comprises about 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.81% of Blackstone Group worth $299,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

