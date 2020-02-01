Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,873 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.60% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $311,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 414,356 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,333,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 449,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 287,700 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

