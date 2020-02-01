Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $589.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $583.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $372.75 and a 12-month high of $609.97. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,748 shares of company stock worth $10,480,067. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.56.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

