Cibc Bank USA Has $331,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Cibc Bank USA cut its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $42.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

